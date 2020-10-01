COVID-19: Nearly 3,000 New Cases in Ky. in Three Days

There have been nearly 3,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky over the past three days.

“Our case numbers continue to be higher than any of us would like,” Governor Andy Beshear said in his daily update on Thursday. “I got a text from a friend that his father had died of COVID. Anybody who wants to suggest this isn’t real ought to talk to him.”

On Thursday, 910 newly confirmed cases were announced, following 1,004 on Wednesday and 1,108 on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine new cases were announced by the Northern Kentucky Health Department, which covers Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Kenton counties.

Beshear warned that the state's continually high daily case count translates to more deaths eventually.

Seventeen people were announced as COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state's total 1,191 since the pandemic began.

“Nine hundred and ten cases is hard, but today we’re reporting seventeen deaths. That’s pretty sad when seventeen is just the fifth-highest day,” said Beshear. “By the end of the week we will probably hit 1,200. When we have a lot of cases, sadly a lot of death follows. There are seventeen families who have been struggling before today, but today, let’s light our homes up green for them.”

The governor has called for using green lights to remember the COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,483,960 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.11%, and at least 11,970 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report