Covington Schools' Working Budget Approved in 3-2 Vote

A working budget by the Covington board of education was approved in a 3-2 vote last week.

District finance director Annette Burtschy presented the working budget, which is due at the end of September each year, during a virtual meeting.

Board members Glenda Huff and April Brockhoff opposed the budget, disapproving of the capital funds requested for the purchase of two new buses.

District director of personnel Eric Neff said that the district could use the two new buses, but Brockhoff and Huff questioned the timing. A motion was made to reduce the capital funds request, but that was defeated by a 3-2 vote, the same vote that ultimately approved the working budget.

The district also discussed its return to in-person learning.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Janice Wilkerson explained that parents are required to report any positive COVID-19 test within 24 hours, and the schools are to report any positive students or staff members, along with the number of each in quarantine.

School nurses will submit that information to the state each morning.

The district is following state reporting guidelines.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison would have to decide how to proceed if the number of positive cases in the district were to reach a certain number, turning the district red by state standards.

In other discussion, Glenda Huff said that a family in the Crown Point apartment community asked about the bus stop there that has no covering, and is in a dark location. Families there are hopeful that the stop could be moved to the apartment manager's office. The district would look into the request, it was stated.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor