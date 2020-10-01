Ft. Mitchell City Worker Called to National Guard Active Duty

A City of Fort Mitchell public works employee has been called to active duty by the National Guard.

Chris Feigherty, of Burlington, has been a member of the National Guard for eighteen years. His upcoming deployment this month will be his third, with the last one happening more than eight years ago.

“We are proud to have one of our own serve our nation during a time of need and want Chris to know we at the city will be here for his family during and after his deployment,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Feighery has worked for the city for the past three years and will return when his active duty service is finished.

“I am honored to do a good thing for our country and I’m thankful for the support the city has given my family and me,” said Feighery. “I don’t think I could ask for a better place to work.”

A husband and father of two sons, Feighery serves as a sergeant first class in the National Guard.

