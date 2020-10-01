Part of Amsterdam Road to Close for Three Weeks

Amsterdam Road (KY 371) will be closed to thru-traffic between Deerfield Drive to just north of Dry Creek Road for the next three weeks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that repairs will be made on a collapsed culvert pipe in that area of Villa Hills and Erlanger.

The closure starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 5 and is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur, KYTC said.

-Staff report

Image via PDS