Part of Amsterdam Road to Close for Three Weeks
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 17:40 RCN Newsdesk
Amsterdam Road (KY 371) will be closed to thru-traffic between Deerfield Drive to just north of Dry Creek Road for the next three weeks.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that repairs will be made on a collapsed culvert pipe in that area of Villa Hills and Erlanger.
The closure starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 5 and is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Monday, October 26.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur, KYTC said.
-Staff report
Image via PDS