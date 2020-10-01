Police Seek Teen in Covington Shooting

Covington Police are looking for a 17-year old boy in connection to a shooting that left a man with three gunshot wounds Wednesday evening.

Officers found the 31-year old victim on the 700 block of Lewis Street at around 7 p.m. with three wounds to his back.

The man was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police said that they followed leads related to a suspect throughout Kenton County but have not located him.

Because the suspect is underage, further details about his identity were not released.

Investigators said that the suspect and the victim know each other, and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

-Staff report