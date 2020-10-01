State Officials Share Guidance on Halloween Amid Pandemic

With Halloween approaching at the end of the month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack shared guidance for families to enjoy the holiday safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s keep Halloween for the kids. Let’s all come together and make sure the kids can have a good, safe experience and have fun. This is not the year to have all the adult Halloween parties. Adult Halloween gatherings are not the same things as the kids’,” said Dr. Stack.

Kentuckians should wear masks, socially distance and wash hands often, they said.

If trick-or-treating is permitted, state officials offered this guidance:

Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.

Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.

Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.

Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.

Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Do not travel to other neighborhoods.

Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything.

To view all the guidance Halloween guidance, including recommended safer alternatives, high-risk activities to avoid and helpful reminders visit, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/ dph/covid19/ cv19halloweenguidance.pdf .

-Staff report

Photo: Halloween celebration in Park Hills in 2019 (RCN file)