Erlanger, Covington Men Sentenced After Drug Convictions

One man from Covington and another from Erlanger are headed to federal prison after being sentenced in unrelated drug trials that led to their convictions.

Both were convicted in U.S. District Court.

Robert Copeland, 43, of Covington was sentenced to 63 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after Copeland previously admitted to conspiring with others to distribute crack cocaine.

In the plea agreement, Copeland said that he conspired with Dennis Duane Free between October 1, 2018 and April 2, 2019. Law enforcement investigators conducted control-buys of crack cocaine from Free during that period.

Copeland pleaded guilty in June while Copeland was sentenced to 132 months in prison in May.

Under federal law, Copeland must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Justin Frank, 30, of Erlanger, was sentenced to 150 months in prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to his plea agreement, Frank admitted that on October 25, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence, finding 176.5 grams of methamphetamine and other items consistent with drug trafficking in a safe in his room.

On February 7, 2020, law enforcement served an arrest warrant for Frank and found him with an additional 51 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, marijuana, and cash.

Frank pleaded guilty in June 2020.

Under federal law, Frank must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

-Staff report

Photos: Copeland (left) and Frank (right), via Kenton Co. Detention Center