Mother Killed, 3-Year Old Child Wounded; Another Man Shot Before Suspect Caught

A woman was shot and killed and her 3-year old son was wounded Friday night in Walton.

Tiffany L. Kidwell, 32, of Walton, had pulled into the driveway of her home with her two children in the backseat when, according to investigators, John C. Gentry approached the vehicle.

Gentry, 34, of Crestview Hills, had been in a relationship with Kidwell, according to investigators, but she left him and began staying with family on Winchester Drive. A domestic violence order was in effect against Gentry, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday night, Gentry followed Kidwell home, engaged in a brief verbal exchange, and then shot her multiple times.

Kidwell died at the scene. A 3-year old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he in stable condition. A 6-year old boy was not injured.

After the shooting, Gentry was located by deputies on Grand National Blvd. as he attempted to flee the subdivision. Deputies tried to stop Gentry's vehicle, but the suspect fled on foot.

Soon after, deputies heard gunshots nearby and found another man wounded in the leg near the neighborhood clubhouse. That man and a woman were driving on Grand National Blvd. at Overland Ridge when, deputies said, Gentry pulled his gun and demanded their vehicle.

Lawrence Ward, 30, was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for his leg wound. Haley Lane, 24, was not injured.

Deputies were about to stop Gentry in the stolen vehicle at Grand National and Richwood Road.

Gentry is charged with murder, attempted murder, first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree wanton endangerment involving a police officer, violation of a domestic violence order, fleeing/evading police.

Deputies said that when interviewed, Gentry told detectives that he was out driving around after work and saw Tiffany Kidwell and followed her to confront her over seeing their children.

Kidwell was trying to call 911 when Gentry pulled his gun, deputies said.

Gentry is being held at the Boone County Detention Center.

-Staff report