NKY Football: Scott Comeback Falls Short; Newport Beats Bellevue; Full Scoreboard

High school football's fourth week in Northern Kentucky saw RCN's Jason Finnell at the Harrison Co.-Scott game and he has a full report below while RCN photographer Brian Frey was at the Newport-Bellevue game and he has a full slideshow below. The full scoreboard from around the region is also below.

Scott nearly overcame a 21-point halftime deficit but fell in a hard-fought heartbreaker to Harrison County, 42-34, Friday night in Taylor Mill. However, the district six matchup did not go well for the Eagles early on.

The Thoroughbreds’ run-heavy attack with the trio of LaDarius Conner, Devin Lewis, and Tayshaun Custard gashed the Eagles’ defense immediately with a quick score courtesy of Conner from two yards out for 7-0 Harrison Co. lead. After Scott punted away on its initial drive of the opening quarter, the Thoroughbreds’ chipped away down the field with runs of 12 by Conner, six by Lewis and 23 more from Custard. Several plays later, freshman quarterback Kaydon Custard pushed his way into the endzone behind his offensive line for a 14-0 Harrison Co. advantage. With the clock winding down on the first quarter, Scott’s fourth-down gamble paid off. On fourth-and-four from the Thoroughbreds’ 14-yard line, Eagles’ quarterback Gus Howlett found Cameron Patterson over the middle for the score and a 14-6 deficit. Harrison’s next possession included a holding penalty that negated a 72-yard touchdown run but the Thoroughbreds did not let the call take the air out of its drive. On the following play, T. Custard took a handoff around the left side for a 32-yard gain to the Scott 28 and a first down. Quarterback Custard then found the endzone for his second score of the evening on another sneak and a 21-6 Thoroughbreds lead.

With one of the region’s best kickers, Kai Ellison, lined up for a field goal as seconds remained before halftime, Scott appeared destined to cut into Harrison’s advantage. Dylan Turner had other ideas and fought through the blocking Eagles’ line, returning the blocked attempt 75 yards the other way as the 6-3, 358lb senior lineman lumbered down the sideline as Scott defenders stood around for several seconds thinking the play was blown dead by the officials. However, they were running the other way with Turner huffing-and-puffing along, finally crossing the goal line and putting his team up 27-6 into the half.

Out of the locker room to begin the third quarter, the Eagles were a different team. After a long gain on a third-down shovel pass to Bennie Hill, Howlett found Patterson wide-open down the sideline for a 36-yard scoring play, inching the Eagles closer, 27-14. As the momentum increasingly shifted toward Scott, Harrison went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and was forced to punt in its own territory. But Scott’s Jordan Johnson blocked Thoroughbreds’ Jacobie White’s kick and returned it for another Scott touchdown within a four-minute span. The Eagles cut the deficit to 7, 27-20, despite trailing by three scores a few minutes prior.

“I thought we played one gutsy of a second half, we never quit,” Scott Head Coach Eric Turner said of his team. “We continued to fight and offensively, I think we found some things that we started clicking. The first couple of games, we were not clicking, not 100 percent but then the second half we went in there…we didn’t change anything, we just said we gotta go out there and make plays and that’s what we did. Our offensive line stiffened up a little bit in the second half. We have real young offensive line; they are green, and they are just going to continue to get better. From the first game to now, it is unbelievable how much better they are…I am proud of the team, they fought hard and gave it everything they had and left it on the field. You can build on that, that’s something you can work with…That’s something that’s huge and can go over into the next week.”

Harrison continued to unravel. It was flagged for two consecutive personal foul penalties: the first, an extra shove out of bounds by a Thoroughbreds’ player on the kickoff return, the second came after its initial play from scrimmage to begin the drive. But the Thoroughbreds’ bounced back. This time, taking advantage of a personal found penalty on Scott, Harrison was able to convert that into a 25-yard touchdown run by T. Custard. However, Scott came up with a score of its own nearly two minutes later near the end of the third to make it a one score game, 34-27, Thoroughbreds.

Lewis then began to wear down the Eagles’ defense on their next possession. Runs of 19 and 20 yards, consecutively, followed by a gain of seven from Landon Howard, another big fullback in the Thoroughbreds’ system, and the Scott defense had begun to bend. One play later, Conner ran around the right side for a score and a 42-27 Harrison lead with 9:25 remaining in the final quarter. But the game was far from over. Forcing a Thoroughbreds punt on its next drive, Scott received the ball back with over six minutes remaining and down by 15. Howlett again looked Patterson’s way as he was left by himself in the left corner of the endzone and the deficit was cut back to eight, 42-34. Next, the Eagles elected for an onside kick – and recovered. Howlett’s first down pass fell incomplete. Then on second-and-10 from the Harrison 44-yard line, Howlett found Patterson down the sideline. Headed toward the endzone, the lanky receiver was tackled as he was falling into the endzone for a possible game-tying score – or so it appeared. Before Patterson hit the turf, the ball came out, and squirted out of the back of the endzone before he could dive on it, resulting in a touchback and Harrison Co. ball. “I thought he crossed the line and one of our other receivers, he was coming in sideways (view) on him and he thought he crossed the line but sometimes you get ‘em, sometimes you don’t with calls. It is disheartening because we felt we left quite a few points in the second half out there and it would have been nice to have it,” Turner said. The Thoroughbreds ran out the clock with runs from Conner, Lewis, and T. Custard before finally kneeling to run out the clock to seal the hard-fought district win.

Scott (0-3) travels to West Jessamine next Friday looking for its first win while Harrison Co. (2-2) will face Rowan Co., who fell 28-21 to Holmes on Friday evening.

-Jason Finnell

NKY SCOREBOARD

Newport 51

Bellevue 20

The Wildcats picked up the win on the road at Bellevue to even up their season record at 2-2. Newport goes to Erlanger next week for a date with Lloyd. Bellevue (0-4) hosts rival Dayton next week. Photos from this game are below in the slideshow.

Rowan Co. 21

Holmes 28

The Bulldogs evened up their season record at 2-2 with a win at home on Friday night. Holmes is back on the road next week at Boyd Co.

Ludlow 7

Lloyd 28

The Juggernauts are off to a hot start this season and have now easily put away two opponents, outscoring Ludlow and Bellevue 82 to 7 over two games. Lloyd (2-0) hosts Newport next week. Ludlow (1-3) looks to reverse its fortunes when Newport Central Catholic visits next week.

Dayton 36

Trimble Co. 8

The Greendevils remain hot, improving to 4-0 with their third blowout win of the year. Dayton visits rival Bellevue next week.

Holy Cross 14

Sayre 28

The Indians suffered their third straight loss to drop to 1-3 on the year. Holy Cross visits Beechwood next week.

Covington Catholic 45

Boone Co. 7

Cov Cath had no trouble dispatching its hosts in Florence on Friday. The Colonels (4-0) welcome Highlands to Park Hills on Oct. 16 after a break next week, while Boone Co. pays a visit to Highlands next week.

Dixie Heights 28

Beechwood 20

Dixie won its second straight game to even up its season record at 2-2. The Colonels hosts Simon Kenton next week. Beechwood (2-2) looks to get back on the winning side of things when Holy Cross visits Ft. Mitchell next Friday.

Simon Kenton 31

Russell 32 (Overtime)

The Pioneers dropped a close one in overtime on the road. Simon Kenton (2-2) visits Dixie next week.

Bishop Brossart 42

Nicholas Co. 34 (4 overtimes)

It took four extra periods for the Mustangs to escape with a win. Brossart (2-2) has won two straight and looks to keep the streak going when Bracken Co. visits next week.

Pikeville 8

Campbell Co. 14

With the win, the Camels improve to 2-2 ahead of next week's visit to Ryle.

Walton-Verona 14

Carroll Co. 6

The Bearcats have won two consecutive games to improve to 2-2 on the season. Next week, Walton visits Owen Co.

George Rogers Clark 26

Cooper 27

The Jaguars edged their visitors to pick up their first win of the season. Cooper (1-3) hosts Conner next week.