Fewer Firearms Discovered at Ky. Airport Checkpoints this Year

Two dozen firearms were discovered at airport security checkpoints in Kentucky over a six-month period this year, including fifteen at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Hebron.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that the twenty-four firearms discovered between March and September of this year was far less than the same period in 2019 when forty-four firearms were found. Passengers traffic has been between 60 to 90 percent less this year, though, due to COVID-19.

CVG had the most firearms discovered at fifteen, while Louisville Muhammed Ali International Airport saw five guns discovered and Blue Grass Airport in Lexington saw four.

Each of the firearms were discovered in passenger carry-on bags, the TSA said. In each incident, TSA notified local law enforcement, who removed the passengers and the firearms from the checkpoint area.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Ray Williams, TSA Federal Security Director for Kentucky. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is to thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face financial civil penalties from TSA.

-Staff report

Image provided