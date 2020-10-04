Kentucky Shatters Weekly COVID-19 Record Previously Set Just Last Week

Kentucky saw its highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, easily surpassing the previous record set just a week ago.

“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Governor Andy Beshear said. The state saw 6,126 confirmed cases over the past seven days. "We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 72,617 #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth, 616 of which were newly reported Sunday. https://t.co/VRQx1o4qop pic.twitter.com/giHxrq9PuO — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 4, 2020

The Northern Kentucky Health Department typically only reports local numbers on weekdays, but Gov. Beshear specifically noted 15 new cases in Boone County and twelve in Kenton County.

The state has seen 72,617 cases since the pandemic began.

Four additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,209.

“Four more Kentucky families have now joined those who have been grieving lost loved ones since the first COVID-19 death was reported here in March,” Beshear said. “Far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts. This is serious.”

“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.

“Don’t forget, there is no cure and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus. Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense. Wear a mask, watch your space and wash your hands. Do these things and you, too, can save someone’s life.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

-Staff report