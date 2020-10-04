Organization's Effort to Place Bike Racks Expands from Covington, Newport to Cincinnati

The Devou Good Foundation of Northern Kentucky announced a donation of one thousand bike racks and five repair stations to the City of Cincinnati.

"Until now, cyclists have gotten used to locking their bikes up to whatever they can find,” said Wade Johnston, director of Tri-State Trails, an alliance of community advocates pushing to expand three region’s trails bike networks. “Thanks to the Devou Good Foundation, our region is setting a new standard that you can expect to find secure bike parking at your destination in the urban core."

The donation will allow for the placement of bicycle racks near local businesses and activity centers, much like Devou Good's previous donation of six hundred bike racks in Covington and Newport.

"In these times of COVID-19, we're seeing a growing desire from people here in Cincinnati to be outside and riding bikes,” said Derek Bauman, founder of Vision Zero, a strategy adopted by Cincinnati to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. “This generous donation from the Devou Good Foundation will go a long way toward supporting bike infrastructure in our city and helping provide easier access to a safe and healthy alternative to car trips."

Devou Good has also installed a bike repair station at the Kenton County Public Library's Covington branch and another at the foot of the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

The public is encouraged to submit requests for a bike rack in their neighborhood through local community councils and by completing a brief survey here.

