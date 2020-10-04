River City Living: Urban Meets Rural in this Dayton Home

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A hidden estate tucked away from Dayton's Sixth Avenue is profiled in the newest installment of Beyond the Curb: River City Living. Watch the episode here.

A drive along Sixth Avenue, Dayton's share of Kentucky Route 8, is a showcase for family homes built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Between two of these gems, is a driveway that leads to an unexpected oasis with the feel of a country estate, in the middle of the city.

From the Adirondack chairs on the lawn of the main house, there is a wide view of Dayton, the Ohio River and a picturesque Cincinnati hillside. Off to the east on the property, a red footbridge arches over a creek next to a pond inhabited by fish and a family of turtles.

Inside the main house, the two-story living room’s huge windows create the impression of being in a treehouse. An upstairs gallery overlooks the seating area and is used as a library. Tucked between the dining room and kitchen is another surprise—an indoor pool, surrounded by art and tropical plants.

The husband and wife who own the property are both artists. They fell in love with the rural feel and convenient location of the site, but the second building sealed the deal for them. This smaller house is a mid-century structure that is perfect for their shared art studio. The owners’ creations, along with those of many of their artistic friends, bring color and interest to the interior spaces of their home, as well as accenting the outdoor spaces.

This 5-acre property in Northern Kentucky’s urban core has become a peaceful, inspiring place for these artists to call home.

Every Friday, the Catalytic Fund releases a new episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living. All the episodes can be seen at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

-Staff report