Ft. Mitchell Says Goodbye to Ron Becker, Who Served City for 65 Years

Ron Becker served the City of Fort Mitchell and its fire department for more than six decades, serving as the department's fifth chief in the mid-1970s.

Becker died on Sunday at age 81 and is being remembered in the city with with a flag lowered to half staff.

“Today we lower our flag to honor one of the most dedicated people to ever volunteer and serve our city and our fire department,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Becker started his service with the South Fort Mitchell Fire Department as a volunteer in 1955 (before the Fort Mitchell/South Fort Mitchell merger in 1966). He became chief in 1974, co-founded the volunteer life squad in 1979 and served as that squad's chief in 1980.

Becker officially retired in 2018 but remained active through 2020.

“Ron Becker served the Fort Mitchell Fire Department for sixty-five years of dedicated community service and was a founding member of the Fort Mitchell Life Squad," Fire Chief Adam Fuller said. "Ron was also dedicated to preserving the history of our department to ensure current and future members would know the history of our organization and was always willing to share his knowledge with everyone.”

Becker was president of the Kenton and Boone Counties Firefighters Association (1971), and a member of the Airport Fire Department from 1975 to 1995. He was voted by his peers as a lifetime member of the Fort Mitchell Fire Department in 1981.

He became a lifetime member of the Kentucky Firefighters Association in 2002.

Becker was also inducted into the Fort Mitchell Wall of Honor in 2002.

Generations of the Becker family have served the city, including Ron's father, Ray "Pappy" Becker who served as fire chief from 1956 to 1970, his brother Tom Becker who served as lieutenant and marshal from 1956 to 1996, and his son Doug Becker who has served as a volunteer firefighter since 1979, and currently holds the rank of captain.

“He was a friend whom I have known for over seventy years. He was one of the longest serving volunteers and was one of the founding members of the fire department,” said former Mayor and City Administrator Bill Goetz. “He loved his city and it showed by his commitment of over sixty years of active service.”

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Middendorf Funeral Home in Fort Wright. Mass will be on Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell, followed by burial at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.

-Staff report

Photo provided