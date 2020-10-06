COVID-19: 1,054 New Cases in Ky.; 48 in NKY

Tuesday brought another COVID-19 case total above one thousand in Kentucky, and another warning from the governor about an escalation in cases.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,054 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 74,194 since the pandemic began.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed 48 new cases in the four-county region here.

“We are experiencing an escalation, our third major escalation in this COVID crisis, and it is significant,” Beshear said. “Last week we had 6,126 positive cases and we are on pace to have more than that this week.”

Four additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,218.

“Yesterday I said more cases equal more people we lose. I want to bring that home a little bit,” the governor said. “In the United States there is a 2.8% mortality rate for people who contract COVID. I’m proud that in Kentucky, we’ve got some great doctors and nurses and health care workers, and we’re at 1.7%, 1.1% less than the national average. But 6,126 cases of COVID-19 with the mortality rate we have would be 104 Kentuckians just from last week’s cases, we will lose. That’s just one week.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,552,667 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.29%, and at least 12,751 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, offered more detailed information Tuesday about the state of the coronavirus crisis in the commonwealth.

“We’re in a new escalation, and I’ve raised the concern that when you’re running at higher levels, you take off more quickly,” Dr. Stack said.

He said in addition to following the rules and guidance, Kentuckians need to fight against complacency and exhaustion.

-Staff report

Photo: Gov. Beshear wears a Cooper High School mask during Tuesday's COVID-19 update (via Cooper High School)