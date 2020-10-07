RCN, Fort Thomas Matters Join Together for NKY Election Central

The operators of the two largest independent online media companies based in Northern Kentucky have joined forces to provide comprehensive coverage of the 2020 election in Northern Kentucky, bringing a complete focus to a region currently underserved by larger media outlets.

Fort Thomas Matters (FTM) and The River City News (RCN) have pledged their resources to each other for the duration of the campaign season to offer complete analysis and reporting of what is at stake in the upcoming November election, particularly as it relates to Northern Kentucky voters.

The joint venture – NKY1 and NKY Election Central – will include robust journalism, live debates and interviews, and a live, interactive talk show hosted by FTM’s Mark Collier and RCN’s Michael Monks.



This unique look at Northern Kentucky and its elections is presented by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and C-Forward.



Collier and Monks issued a joint statement about the project:



“We have long respected each other’s aggressive and unrelenting work to fill the news gap that exists in our region, and we have worked together before on smaller projects and initiatives, but we wanted to commit to something bigger. Elections are difficult for small newsrooms to cover in Northern Kentucky because of the numerous governments and candidates, but together we believe that we will bring our extensive contacts and unique and complementary talents in a way that allows us to punch above our weight. Our hope is to provide Northern Kentucky a look at what we believe ourselves to be capable of – and more importantly, at what issues matter the most to our neighbors here.”



NKY Election Central launched online Wednesday, October 7, and features candidate-submitted profiles of legislative, city, and school board races across Northern Kentucky. NKY1 has already produced four live online forums featuring candidates for Newport’s and Covington’s city commissions and boards of education.

Monks and Collier will debut their NKY1 Live talk show on Thursday, October 8.

Additional online live candidate forums and programming are scheduled for broadcast on NKY Election Central and the RCN and FTM Facebook pages:



Wednesday, October 7 – Erlanger city council candidates, 6 p.m.



Thursday, October 8 – NKY1 Live with Mark and Michael, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, October 13 – Dayton city council, 6 p.m.; Fort Thomas city council, 7 p.m.



Wednesday, October 14 – Cold Spring city council, 6 p.m.



Thursday, October 15 – NKY1 Live with Mark and Michael, 7 p.m.



Wednesday, October 21 – Senate District 11, 6 p.m.



Additional NKY1 Live with Mark and Michael shows are scheduled for Thursdays, October 22, October 29, and November 3, with a special election show scheduled for Thursday, November 5.



“It has been a long time since such a deep, informative take on NKY’s local elections have been offered to voters, and we are so grateful that our neighbors have for the past decade entrusted each of us to bring them the news that matters to them, and to take this next step at deepening that conversation.

We also expect to have some fun while learning more about each other and figuring out just what Northern Kentucky is,” Collier and Monks said.