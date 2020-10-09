COVID-19: "Another Escalation in Ky."; 1,059 Cases Friday; 54 in NKY

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that Friday's COVID-19 numbers in the state were the highest on a Friday in four weeks, as the Commonwealth recorded another day in what is expected to be another record-setting week for coronnavirus cases here.

The state confirmed 1,059 cases on Friday, including 54 in Northern Kentucky (25 in Boone Co., 18 in Kenton Co., and 11 in Campbell Co.).

“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Beshear. “This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases.”

The state has already set records for weekly totals in each of the past two weeks.

“These are just far too many cases. We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask,” said Beshear. “We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation.”

Eight additional deaths were reported in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state's total to 1,242 since the pandemic began. The state has recorded 78,456 total cases since the pandemic began.

“We continue to see higher months of cases and higher months of deaths,” said Beshear. “We need your help. Be a good part of Team Kentucky.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,632,824 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.32%, and at least 13,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report

Photo: A facemask (RCN file)