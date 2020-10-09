Latonia Bank Robbed on Friday

A Latonia bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

Covington Police told RCN that a male suspect entered the Heritage Bank at 3600 Decoursey Avenue and demanded money from a teller.

Police said that no weapon was displayed, but that the suspect "implied he had a weapon."

No arrests have been made.

The Covington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation. Anyone with helpful information is asked to call Detective Austin Ross at 859-292-2242.

-Staff report

Photo: Heritage Bank in Latonia (RCN file)