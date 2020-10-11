City of Union Announces New Round of Pandemic Assistance Grants

The City of Union announced a new round of assistance for local businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city commission decided October 5 to continue the Union Small Business Grant Program, which awards up to $10,000 for expenses related to business interruptions.

The decision follows last month's announcement of eight such recipients.

“The local economy and our city’s success depends on the success of our small businesses,” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “With all the uncertainty today, this gives our businesses a much-needed boost to help them remain open in our community and to continue to help our city grow and prosper.”

Expenses such as rent/mortgage, utilities, or anything else related to keeping employees and customers/the public safe from COVID-19 are eligible.

Businesses must be located in the city limits of Union and meet other eligibility requirements.

Complete details are available at the city website.

Interested applicants can apply by picking up an application at the City Building (1843 Mt. Zion Road) or can be submitted online at www.cityofunionky.org. To file an online application, click on the “CoronaVirus” header, then select “Small Business Grants”.

The deadline to apply for funding is November 16.

Funding will be dispersed upon successful review of all supporting documentation and confirmation of business eligibility by the Union city commission.

-Staff report