COVID-19: Beshears Quarantined; Another Record Weekly Total Counted

Kentucky recorded another record weekly total of confirmed COVID-19 cases and Governor Andy Beshear and his family are in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.

In a statement issued Sunday, the governor explained that a member of his security detail, who drove with the first family on Saturday, learned later of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Beshear family all tested negative, and are feeling well and have no symptoms, the statement said. But, the family will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH).

“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe,” Beshear said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 7,675 newly confirmed cases this week, though that total includes a backlog of cases from Fayette Co. reported Wednesday. On Sunday, an additional 852 cases were recorded.

Kentucky has seen 80,292 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Boone Co. reported 28 new cases on Sunday while Kenton Co. reported 23 and Campbell Co. reported 13.

Three additional deaths were reported in Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 1,252.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of DPH, noted that congregate care settings continue to account for a large proportion of the COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. Other settings, especially social gatherings and settings where people are in proximity to each other for extended periods of time, continue to give rise to clusters of cases.

“With the disease so widespread in Kentucky now, the risk of all of us getting exposed is high if we don’t all do our part to socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene," Dr. Stack said. "I’ll add one other thing today – emotionally regulate yourself.

“By this, I mean it’s normal to miss the things we used to do with a lot of other people, like fall festivals, church services and sporting events. Acknowledge what you miss, then make a plan for what you can do,” he said. “Take a drive to view the colors of the changing leaves. Take a pumpkin walk around your neighborhood. Join a COVID-19 weight loss challenge. It’s OK to acknowledge that something’s been lost, but we don’t have to wallow in the moment. And, remind yourself that a vaccine is coming and there’s reason to be hopeful.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

-Staff report

Photo: Gov. Beshear and his son, Will (via Twitter)