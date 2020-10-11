Free Concert in Support of the Arts to Play on Purple People Bridge

The Purple People Bridge between Newport and Cincinnati will be a performance space - and a message next Friday.

The Young Professionals Choral Collective (YPCC) announced that it will kick off its ninth season with an in-person show at the bridge on October 16 at 6 p.m. in partnership with the Carnegie in Covington.

The free event is titled "Building Bridges - Keep the Arts Alive" and is part of the Carnegie's newly launched "Creative Disruption Committee (CDC)", designed to showcase the importance of supporting the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be one of the first in-person public choral performances in the Cincinnati area since March, when the pandemic disrupted everyday life here.

Performers will be masked and socially distanced for the entire show, which is expected to last about thirty minutes.

YPCC will perform repertoire that features two original works, commissioned by YPCC through the Young Professional Composers Project. The performance also features an arrangement of Simon and Garfunkel’s "Bridge Over Troubled Water", signifying what the arts mean to so many people during COVID-19 times.

Select members of the Cincinnati Boychoir, as well as theatre industry professionals through the League of Cincinnati Theatres, will be joining for portions of the performance.

The audience is also expected to wear masks and to engage in social-distancing. Music will be amplified through speakers over a stretch of the bridge, a news release said. It will also be broadcast on short-range FM frequency for car radios, or handheld devices.

QR codes will be posted along the bridge with links to programming information, including radio frequency tuning directions.

If the event is rained out, it will be postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.

