Independence Adopts Tax Rates, Allows Road to Be Widened

Independence city council met virtually Monday night to approve the year's tax rates.

The rate for real estate tax is $0.271 per $100 of assessed value, and the rate for personal tax is now $0.634 per $100 of assessed value.

Council also passed an ordinance which allows for a tax incentive from the Kentucky Business Initiative program for the new employees at IT Solutions, which is expanding and will add 15 new employees at an average salary of $54,000 per year excluding benefits.

The possibility of widening Webster Road was also discussed.

The road is currently about 11-feet wide, and there aren't many houses on it now. But there is a new subdivision, Meadow Glen, which has one way in and out. The city has been talking with developer Fischer Homes about possibly widening Webster to offer a second way out.

The city had drawn up an order that would allow Fischer to widen the road to 22-feet, and council had a public reading of it earlier this year, but enough changes have been made that the order had to come back before council.

And since that time, it was discovered that the Northern Kentucky Water District wanted to put in an additional water line to serve as a back-up to the main water line along Independence Station Road, and that would need to happen before the road expansion is finished.

Ultimately, Fischer and the city agreed to have the street widened to 17-feet.

Councilman Bill Aseere expressed concern about emergency vehicles using the widened road, wondering if a 10-ft. wide ambulance and a 7-ft. wide vehicle were ever to pass, would it be wide enough?

He also expressed concern about a rise in the road making visibility less clear.

Councilwoman Carol Franzen asked whether school buses and parking should be barred from the road.

Fischer hopes to have the road work completed by December of next year, before the final fifty lots at Meadow Glen are finished.

Council also discussed the annexation of 4.19 acres of land in the Glenhurst development because a house there could have been built with rooms in different governmental places. Council heard the first reading to annex the land from unincorporated Kenton County.

Halloween will go on in Independence, and families wishing to participate should turn on their porch lights.

Mayor Chris Reinersman also said that the Christmas Parade will be held the first Saturday in December, though the Christmas Walk is canceled because the city would not be able to keep people socially-distanced.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contrinbutor