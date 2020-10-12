COVID-19: Highest Monday Total Yet; 643 Statewide; 21 in NKY

Kentucky recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in the state on a Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The state recorded 643 cases, bringing the total to 80,930 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Northern Kentucky saw 21 cases, with 11 in Boone Co., 5 in Campbell Co., and 4 in Kenton Co.

The Beshear family remains in quarantine after being possibly exposed to the virus by a member of the governor's security detail.

“We’re doing great. I’m feeling great, my family feels great. We are trying to be really positive about this situation,” the governor said. “We want to thank everybody who has sent their well wishes, not just for my health but also for the member of my security detail who tested positive. We’re all trying to do our best to get through this together.”

He added that the security detail member was experiencing mild symptoms but doing well.

Meanwhile, ninety-four of the newly reported cases were from children up to age 18, of which 18 were age 5 and under. The youngest was 4 months old.

“Today, our escalations continue. This is the highest number of cases we’ve ever had on a Monday. Remember, Sundays and Mondays usually have fewer cases than most of the rest of the week, because of the lab schedules,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to make sure we’re following these safety practices and we’ve got to spread out the number of contacts we have in any given day and any given week.”

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,255.

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,679,411 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.37%, and at least 13,651 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

