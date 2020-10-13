COVID-19: 776 New Cases in Ky.; 39 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday that health officials will be watching to see if there is any stabilization in what has been a prolonged spike in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Tuesday, an additional 776 confirmed coronavirus cases were announced, including 111 involving children aged 18 and under. The youngest was one-month old.

In Northern Kentucky, there were 39 newly confirmed cases, including 14 in Boone Co., 13 in Kenton Co., 11 in Campbell Co., and one in Grant Co.

“We’re going to watch this trend through this week, because we’ve been on this escalation and we want to watch to see if we are seeing any stabilization,” the governor said.

The state reported fourteen additional deaths on Tuesday bringing Kentucky's total to 1,269 since the pandemic began.

The state has seen 81,691 confirmed cases since March.

“The tough part about today’s report is we’ve lost fourteen additional Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “It’s a big number, and these days are hard when we’ve had this amount of loss.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 1,706,551 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.59%, and at least 13,986 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

