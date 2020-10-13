Fidelity Plans to Add Hundreds More Workers in Covington

For the second time this year, Fidelity announced that it is adding hundreds of new workers to its Covington operations.

The first announcement came in April.

According to the Boston-based financial services firm, its clients continue to reach out to open new accounts, increase trading activity or to contribute savings, leading to increased support and guidance from Fidelity workers.

The company is increasing its workforce by 15 percent this year.

Fidelity is looking for financial advisors, licensed representatives, and customer service representatives.

“In the commonwealth, we are facing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with both urgency and an eye toward building a better Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release from Fidelity. “It is gratifying to see Fidelity Investments bringing 550 good-paying jobs that will support Kentuckians and our communities while boosting the wider economy. This investment is a testament to Kentucky’s educated and motivated workforce, as well as the commonwealth’s business-friendly climate.”

“We continue to see very strong growth, both in new accounts to Fidelity as well as deeper engagement from our existing client base,” said Kathleen Murphy, president of personal investing at Fidelity Investments. “As part of our steadfast mission to serve our clients, we continue to expand our number of associates and invest in the long-term development of our people so that we’re well positioned to deliver the best customer experience possible – both now and in the future.” Hear more from Murphy here.

Fidelity is seeking approximately 4,000 new client-facing positions across its U.S. locations over the next six months. As Fidelity fills these new positions, the company will also be actively recruiting 1,000 college and university students for its 2021 summer internship program and 500 2021 graduates to participate in select post-graduate training programs.

-Staff report

Photo: Fidelity's Covington campus (RCN file)