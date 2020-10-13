Local Recovery Centers Eligible for Funds Awarded to State

$2.8 million is available to fourteen Recovery Kentucky centers across the state to ensure safe and secure housing for those recovering from substance use disorder, Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

The funding comes from through federal Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, adopted by Congress earlier this year to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each center is eligible for up roughly $200,000 in assistance, and Florence's Brighton Center for Women and Erlanger's Grateful Life Center are on the list of eligible centers.

“Everyone should have access to safe, stable housing,” Beshear said in a news release. “As Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders, we must ensure their safety and well-being, especially during this pandemic. This funding will provide much-needed assistance to keep residents and staffers safe from COVID-19.”

This funding was made available to the Department for Local Government (DLG) by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the CARES Act.

“We’re grateful HUD made this funding available,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “Ensuring residents and staff in recovery centers have access to PPE and sanitizing supplies is critically important as we work to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times.”

Due to the pandemic, Recovery Kentucky centers have made many changes to protocol to protect residents including limiting new admissions to promote social distancing. Because of lower group sizes, many recovery centers have lost income as costs have increased to provide PPE, sanitizing supplies and the addition of plexiglass.

The Recovery Kentucky program was created in 2005 by the DLG, the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) and the Department of Corrections (DOC) to help Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders in stable, safe housing. Recovery Kentucky centers house 1,500 to 2,000 Kentuckians.

-Staff report

Photo: Grateful Life Center