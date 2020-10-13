New Little Libraries Open in Kenton County

New "little libraries" have popped up across Kenton County.

The Kenton County Public Library joined other organizations in providing the tiny book depositories in Covington, Erlanger, and Independence, cities that each have a library branch within them.

Library staff have worked with partners to install five libraries at the following locations:

Covington: In partnership with City of Covington Parks and Recreation, and The Carnegie Barb Cook Park, intersection of Ashland Dr. and Madison Ave. The Carnegie (at the west end of the Eva G. Farris Education Center), 1028 Scott Boulevard

Erlanger: In partnership with the City of Erlanger Parks and Recreation Rainbow Park, 3007-A Rainbow Terrace Spring Valley Park, 3427-A Ridgewood Drive

Independence: In partnership with Kenton County Parks and Recreation Middleton-Mills Road Park, 3415 Mills Road



The initial book collection for the libraries was funded by a $1000 grant from Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization whose work in the U.S. focuses on early childhood literacy. With this grant money, a set of books was provided by I'm Your Neighbor Books, which sorts and features books by the culture represented, allowing for schools, libraries, and organizations to best select and share books that represent their neighborhoods, the diversity of the nation, and the global community.

Current plans are to re-stock the book collections monthly, using books provided by the Friends of the Kenton County Public Library and other community members.

The Little Free Library project is just one more way library staff are looking beyond its facilities, a news release said.

“The library is always looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Kenton County Public Library Executive Director Dave Schroder. “Little Libraries allow us to provide books to residents who may not normally be able to visit one of our physical locations or who just happen to come across one. They are a great way to encourage people to read, and hopefully, take the next step and visit the library.”

-Staff report

Photo via City of Erlanger