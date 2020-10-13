NKY Educators Selected to Serve as Ambassadors for GoTeachKY

GoTeachKY has named 32 teacher ambassadors for 2021, and the list includes a few from Northern Kentucky schools.

The mission of GoTeachKY, an initiative of the Kentucky Department of Education, is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators, a news release said. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.

Ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants across the state who answered the call for teachers interested in supporting the initiative and helping promote the teaching profession. They have three goals:

Communicate with and inspire students in high school and college to consider teaching as a career.

Communicate with potential and current teachers to positively capture the rewards and opportunities associated with a career in teaching.

Support and promote the central focus areas, programs and organizations of GoTeachKY, such as Educators Rising and the Teaching and Learning career pathway.

The group will include the Kentucky Teacher of the Year, who will be named on Oct. 22. The 2021 GoTeachKY ambassadors from Northern Kentucky are:

Amanda Bell, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools, Arnett Elementary School (special education)

Amanda Klare, Beechwood Independent Schools, Beechwood Elementary School (literacy)

Allison Stacy, Kenton County Public Schools, Turkeyfoot Middle School (world languages)

Ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position in a Kentucky public school and have at least four years of experience as a teacher, principal or other certified school staff member.

Each ambassador has a unique story that brought them into the teaching profession and their stories will be featured on social media as examples of the different pathways available to future educators.

Ambassadors also will represent GoTeachKY at career fairs and other speaking engagements.

-Staff report