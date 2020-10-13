Some Sixth District Students to Receive Free Chromebooks

Some students at Sixth District Elementary School in Covington will receive free laptop computers on Wednesday morning courtesy of the World Affairs Council - Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky, a nonprofit that helps bring world education to local classrooms.

The council has hosted a fundraiser to find the funds to purchase laptops for students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixth District is a high priority school where 91% of students are on free and reduced lunch, making remote learning and technology access a serious obstacle to continued learning, a news release said.

A recent poll of students at the school found that 275 out of 421 did not have access to necessary technology at home, and twenty have been identified as high priority for technology.

The World Affairs Council's Tech to Students campaign is supplying thirty-eight students (including siblings) with Chromebooks, and the Northern Kentucky Digital Equity Initiative for Students campaign is supplying six months of free Wi_Fi internet access, too.

The initiative raised $7,000 for this effort.

In addition to having access to remote education when necessary, the students will also participate as global ambassadors for the World Affairs Council, so each nominated student will represent their family and friends by encouraging cultural awareness in their community and school. Upon completion of this program, each student will receive a Global Ambassador certificate. With online projects from the Council, the students will:

Develop critical thinking skills, strengthen map skills

Broaden global awareness & explore the diverse world

Promote understanding & acceptance of different cultures and people

