Boone Co. Schools Announces Plan to Include More In-Person Instruction

Boone County Schools announced Wednesday that it would be adjusting its instructional model to include more in-person instruction, combining its two hybrid groups starting Thursday, October 29.

Superintendent Matthew L. Turner, in a letter to families and employees within the district, said that arriving at the decision was difficult due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our area.

"Our schools' ability to implement the mitigation and safety protocols listed in the Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12) is significant for the safety of our children and employees and in determining our level of in-person instruction," Turner wrote. "The most important of these strategies are: consistent and correct use of face masks, physical distancing to the largest extent possible, hand washing and covering any coughs or sneezes, cleaning and disinfection of common surfaces, contact tracing with school and local health officials."

Turner said that the district will communicate with parents and employees on Thursday, October 22 about the status of the instructional model for the following week.

The district's announcement came on the same day that Governor Andy Beshear announced another record day for single-day COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open; and ultimately providing more in-person instruction for our students," Turner wrote. "To accomplish this, we will need your help in many forms, so please contact your school to find a way to assist or watch for school messages seeking your help."

-Staff report