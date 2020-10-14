COVID-19: Ky. Sets Another Single-Day Record for Cases

Kentucky saw another record on Wednesday for single-day confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

Beshear and his family continues to remain in self-quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus following the positive diagnosis of someone on the governor's security details.

The Beshear family tested negative yesterday and will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH).The governor announced 1,346 total cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 83,013 since the pandemic began.

“I’ve said this should be a wake-up call or maybe a jolt or shock to the system, but everybody ought to be concerned and everybody ought to be doing the right thing,” Beshear said. “Let’s push the complacency out and let’s get the urgency back in.”

Northern Kentucky saw 64 newly confirmed cases with 26 in Kenton Co., 19 in Boone Co., 15 in Campbell Co., and 4 in Grant Co.

Pendleton Co. also saw an additional two cases, though that county is not part of the Northern Kentucky Health Dept.

Seven additional deaths were reported, though none were local.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 1,718,621 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.72%, and at least 16,756 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

