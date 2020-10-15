COVID-19: 20 Deaths; 1,260 New Cases in Ky.; 60 in NKY

Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that the daily COVID-19 update was "not good news."

He identified an additional 1,260 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, including 60 in Northern Kentucky. Twenty deaths were reported.

“We keep reiterating that we have to do better and we have to wear masks and we keep seeing high numbers that highlight how important that is,” Beshear said. The state has consistently seen daily case counts near or above 1,000 for weeks.

Kenton Co. reported 24 new cases while Campbell Co. reported 19. Boone Co. reported 17 new cases while Grant Co. reported 4.

The state has seen a total of 84,195 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 168 newly reported cases from children up to age 18 on Thursday, of which 29 were children 5 and under. The youngest was 5 months old.

“We just can’t ignore it. We can’t pretend like it’s not here,” said Beshear. “We can’t allow the fact that we are inconvenienced make us pretend that the virus isn’t with us and isn’t deadly.”

Thursday's death count brought the state's total to 1,296.

“I can’t tell you how painful it is to read twenty entries," Beshear said of the deaths. "We are going to have a lot more days like this if we don’t do better about wearing masks, about social distancing and about following the rules.”

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,751,264 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.94%, and at least 16,928 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report

Photo: The governor's mansion in Frankfort lit up in green for those lost to COVID-19 (via Gov. Beshear's social media)