Crestview Hills Cuts Ribbon on New Park

The City of Crestview Hills now has a new park.

City officials cut the ribbon last week on the space located within the Thomas More Office Park, which was secured through a long-term lease with St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

It is located on Centre View Boulevard.

Mayor Paul Meier thanked donors such as Paul Hemmer Companies, which offered initial seed money.

The park includes picnic tables and benches throughout the wooded lot. In 2021, the city plans to complete landscaping on the property, with future plans to construct a small covered pavilion near the front of the park.

After the COVID-19 pandemic passes, the city plans to organize summer events including a “First Friday” each month that will host food trucks and live music during the lunch hour.

Other donors to the project include Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Columbia Sussex Corporation, DB Solutions, and Towne Properties, and Mayor Meier.

“The community is honored to have such forward-thinking businesses to support important projects such as this park and share our vision as a progressive city," said City Administrator Tim Williams.

-Staff report