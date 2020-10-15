Gateway, Kenton Library Reaffirm Partnership

The agreement between Gateway Community & Technical College and the Kenton County Public Library was reaffirmed, continuing a partnership first established in 2012.

The memorandum of agreement provides Gateway students, faculty, and staff with library resources.

“Our partnership with KCPL not only helps Gateway students it signifies a commitment to education attainment in our region,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “I’d like to personally thank the KCPL for their commitment to helping our students achieve a better life.”

Through this agreement, students, faculty, and staff have access to all resources at the libraries in Covington, Erlanger, and Independence by obtaining a Kenton County library card, even if they are not Kenton County residents.

“The KCPL and Gateway have enjoyed a constructive and beneficial partnership for many years,” said Dave Schroeder, Kenton Co. Public Library executive director. “Our ability to collaborate strengthens the mission of both the Library and College and reduces duplication of services. The Library is proud to work with the entire Gateway Community in making Northern Kentucky a better place to live, work and play.”

The partnership includes:

Collaboration by Gateway and Kenton County library staff in providing use of library resource and database instruction to students and staff

Access to a large collection of databases at Kenton County libraries

Teacher cards, allowing Gateway faculty to check out larger quantities of resources to use for instruction

Reserve shelves at Kenton County libraries where Gateway faculty may hold resources for students to access

Collection of library usage data to better serve the community needs

Shared facility space for programming, instruction, and meetings

Gateway internships at Kenton County libraries

-Staff report

Photo: Kenton Co. Library in Covington (RCN file)