8-Year Old Boy Critical After Struck by Vehicle in Erlanger

An 8-year old boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car Friday afternoon.

Erlanger Police said in a news release that it happened at around 4:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Stevenson Road.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Cincinnati Children's hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition. There have been no further official updates as of Saturday morning.

The crash is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Image via PDS