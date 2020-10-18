Boone County Expected to Approve Zoning for Two New Large Industrial Buildings

The Boone County Fiscal Court is in solid financial shape, County Administrator Jeff Earlywine proclaimed last week after his presentation on the first quarter of the new fiscal year, which covers the months of July, August, and September.

The county has seen a decrease in revenue of about 8.5-percent, though it had anticipated nearly twice that.

Earlywine evaluated the performances of some industries in the counties and found that aviation was down 29 percent, automotive was down 32 percent, airlines dropped 11 percent, and tourism was down 72 percent. But shopping was up 17.3 percent while food purchases were also up 21 percent. Construction was up 169 percent.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that he thought it would be worse, but credited the county's economy for staving off less impressive numbers.

Earlywine projected that major losses are behind the county now, even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the state's virus case numbers continue to climb.

Meanwhile, the fiscal court listened to the first reading of a zoning map amendment to make way for two new industrial buildings.

Al Neyer, a Cincinnati-based commercial real estate development firm, is seeking a change on just over 70 acres of land at 1601 and 1669 Elijah Creek Road. One new building would be about 600,000 square feet while the second would be about 325,000 sq. ft. The land is owned by the Kenton County Airport Board.

Commissioner Cathy Flaig said that there may be an issue with truck docks facing a nearby subdivision.

The proposed change was already approved by the planning commission with conditions.

A second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for November 10.

In other business, the fiscal court adjusted the pay scale for workers in the public works department, which had lost ten workers over the last six months.

The annual Jack-o-lantern contest will be a drive-through event this year, and is scheduled for Saturday, October 24 from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The household hazardous waste collection event will happen on November 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at UC Health Stadium.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor