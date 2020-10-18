COVID-19: Spike Continues in Ky.; McConnell Vows Senate Action on Relief

From Friday through Sunday, Kentucky saw 3,426 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

On Friday, 1,319 cases were announced while an additional 1,295 were confirmed on Saturday. On Sunday, Beshear announced 825 newly confirmed cases.

Twenty-one additional deaths were reported over the three-day period, bringing the state's death toll to 1,317 since the pandemic began.

Kentucky has seen 87,607 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”

On Sunday, 21 newly confirmed cases were identified in Kenton County, while 10 were identified in Boone County, 4 in Campbell County, and one in Grant County.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that he will move forward on new legislation related to coronavirus relief. Congress has been in partisan gridlock over a second relief package.

“Next week, Senate Republicans will move to break this logjam," McConnell said. "The Senate will vote on hundreds of billions of dollars for targeted relief programs that Democrats do not even claim to oppose."

McConnell said that the $500 billion-plus proposal won't "resolve every problem forever."

"It would deliver huge amounts of additional help to workers and families right now while Washington keeps arguing over the rest," he said.

According to McConnell's office, this bill would fund things including:

More federally-expanded unemployment benefits for laid-off Americans

An entire second round of the Paycheck Protection Program to save workers’ jobs at the hardest-hit small businesses

$100B+ to make schools safe for kids

More testing

More tracing

More funding for Operation Warp Speed to produce a vaccine

More funding to distribute that vaccine across the country

“These are just some of the urgent needs that Washington should meet immediately while debates continue over the rest. This is half a trillion dollars of good that Congress can do right now," McConnell said.

The Senate will vote on the bill Wednesday, he said, following a standalone vote on additional paycheck protection program (PPP) funds on Tuesday.

-Staff report

Photo: A face mask in the RCN office (RCN file)