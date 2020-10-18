Movie About Covington Race Car Driver Wins Award in California

A documentary about a Covington race car driver, The Legend of Stan Bowman – the bravest of them all, has earned an Award of Excellence at the Accolade Global Film Competition in San Diego, California.

The documentary was based upon a book by the same name written by Northern Kentucky resident John Lucas that chronicled the life and racing career of Covington race car driver Stan Bowman. Killed in a tragic 1962 racing accident just before he was to drive in his first Indianapolis 500, Bowman was known as a fearless driver and a rising star on the Indy car circuit.

Writer John Lucas, who also acted as Executive Director on the film, said, "Turning Stan Bowman's life experience into a documentary and being able to tell that story was one of the most fulfilling things in my life. Mario Andretti said Stan was one of the best, and his story deserves telling.”

In turning his book into a film Lucas was joined by Phil Mastman – Director, Kees Haskins – Editor, Emily Baglien Juengel – Producer and Gabriel Lang – Producer.

Rick Prickett, who chairs the Accolade Global Film Competition indicated that they receive hundreds of entries from around the world. Prickett said that winning films like The Legend of Stan Bowman, “helps set the standard for craft and creativity.”

Lucas said that a second documentary iconic Indy 500 chief mechanic Clint Brawner in in pre-production and is set for a release in 2021.

-Rick Robinson, RCN contributor