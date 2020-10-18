Member Login

Photos: Progress at the John R. Green Lofts Project in Mainstrasse Village

Sun, 10/18/2020 - 20:42 RCN Newsdesk
The John R. Green Lofts project in Covington, named for the school supplies company that operated in the Sixth Street building before it was purchased for renovation into a residential site, expects to have residents by January.

There will be 178 apartment and townhome units featuring views of the Cincinnati skyline and surrounding Mainstrasse Village neighborhood.

An indoor/outdoor space will also be able to be used year-round. 

More details are available at the project's website.

RCN photographer Brian Frey attended a hard-hat tour over the weekend and produced these photos.

Slideshow Images & Captions: 
