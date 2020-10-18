Photos: Progress at the John R. Green Lofts Project in Mainstrasse Village

The John R. Green Lofts project in Covington, named for the school supplies company that operated in the Sixth Street building before it was purchased for renovation into a residential site, expects to have residents by January.

There will be 178 apartment and townhome units featuring views of the Cincinnati skyline and surrounding Mainstrasse Village neighborhood.

An indoor/outdoor space will also be able to be used year-round.

More details are available at the project's website.

RCN photographer Brian Frey attended a hard-hat tour over the weekend and produced these photos.