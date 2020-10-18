River City Living: Bradford in Covington, Water's Edge in Bellevue

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A renovated historic building in Covington and a newer condo community in Bellevue are highlighted in the newest episodes of Beyond the Curb's River City Living video series.

The Bradford on Scott Boulevard in Covington was built in the late 1800s as a public dance hall, and in recent years, its street-level commercial space tenants included Viva La Foxx Gentleman's Club.

But now it is home to high-end condos and upscale retail.

One of the condos owners, Charlotte and Steve Markovich, were first in line at the project’s original open house. They fell in love with the building and their unit’s floor plan and were able to design the whole space “from the floorboards up,” as Charlotte puts it.

The color scheme of their home is primarily black and white, accented by pops of caramel leather and copper, with emerald green on the dining room walls. The 14’ ceiling in the master bedroom is painted gold and hung with a wooden bead chandelier. The ceiling height continues into the closet, providing ample storage.

Up the interior staircase is a cozy family room and the open air roof deck, which has an outdoor kitchen, seating and nearly 360 degree views.

Charlotte calls their lifestyle “city lite” because they live in an urban area that feels like a small-town neighborhood. She enjoys shopping at The Native One boutique and grabbing a sandwich at Haven Café, which are both located on the street level of the Bradford on Scott.

Developer Tony Kreutzjans, owner of Orleans Development, calls these businesses a “micro retail block” and explained that his goal was to create an amenity for the residents of the building and the neighborhood.

Kreutzjans is proud of the project. He said, “The custom condos are stunning. Each one is unique to the owners’ style and taste, although certain themes are carried throughout.” He believes that the exterior’s gas lanterns and flower boxes have become signature features of the building. “It’s striking as you drive down 4th Street. You can’t miss it,” he said.

The Water’s Edge condominiums are aptly named because they were built to focus on the river in Bellevue. Each condo has a large curved wall of windows that look out on the water and Mt. Adams on the opposite bank. When a BB Riverboat cruises by, the captain honks the horn for the residents, who watch and wave from their terraces.

The owners of the condo featured in the Beyond the Curb: River City Living episode have lived in their 3,200-sq. ft. space for nine years. They enjoy being part of both the friendly Water’s Edge community and Bellevue, where they often walk to the restaurants and shops on Fairfield Ave.

Traditional furnishings and details like crown molding and custom built-ins give their home a sense of permanence. Because of family connections to the steamboat industry and also to Betsy Ross, the owners collect art that features boats and flags. In the den, they display a rare example of an 1800’s chair that was made in Cincinnati specifically for use on the deck of a steamboat.

Each condo has a two-car garage accessible directly from the buildings’ lobbies. Residents take the elevator directly up to their door, rather than to a shared hallway.

The main living space is designed for entertaining. The seating area faces the terrace and river views and there are formal dining and casual dining areas. The elegant kitchen is laid out with plenty of room for guests to gather without getting in the way of the chef.

A central hall, called the gallery, leads to three large bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms. There is also a cheerful laundry room with red cabinets and wallpaper and additional storage off the gallery.

The elegance and comfort of this home provide a restful space to watch the boats passing by on the river.

