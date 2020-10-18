School Board Recaps: Ludlow, Dayton, Bellevue, Newport

RCN contributor Patricia A. Scheyer covers Northern Kentucky's urban school district. The following information is from recent boards of education meetings in Ludlow, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton.

Ludlow

Ludlow High School Principal Travis Caudill and Mary A. Goetz Elementary Principal Jason Steffen told the board of education that more parents are changing their minds and enrolling them into the hybrid in-person/virtual learning plan rather than keeping them home to learn full-time.

Forty students have changed from all-virtual to the hybrid model.

Currently, students are divided into morning and afternoon groups for in-person learning, Monday through Thursday. All students learn from home on Fridays.

The district has installed a homework hotline for students who need help, and there is also an increase in counseling needs.

Superintendent Michael Borchers said that Ludlow has 84 percent of its students on campus.

Newport

Newport Boys and Girls Club Director Antoinette Black and Education Coordinator Meghan Jadwin thanked the school district for its support, and to report on the services the organization provides.

The club and the school district's food service operations recently partnered to serve meals to students who are attending classes virtually from the club. The club is set up to be socially distanced.

Previously, the club hosted students in its after-school program from 3 to 6 p.m., but to assist in alternative education due to the pandemic, the club operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The after-school program includes an academic coach to help when needed.

Bellevue

The board of education voted in favor of applying for a trio of grants.

The environmental steward grant would assist Grandview Elementary with nature-oriented projects like planting trees and creating habitats for animals and insects. The grant offers a 50/50 match with a limit of $1,000.

Another grant, through the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and a third through ADM Cares, were also approved for application.

Superintendent Robb Smith also presented the district facilities plan for 2020 through 2024. New roofs and HVAC systems are planned for three district buildings.

Smith also said that new security measures are installed at Grandview, just like they were at Bellevue High School.

Dayton

Superintendent Jay Brewer announced that the district was invited to join the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network, a partnership between districts and the Kentucky Department of Education.

"We were selected for an invitation based on our district's leadership initiatives in creating a system of learner-centered, collaborative, equitable, and authentic learning opportunities," said Brewer.

Currently the Kentucky Innovative Learning District is holding conversations with Gallup Education to help the districts who are interested in using a strengths-based approach to student and staff engagement. Some of the districts are interested in competency-based education, and they want to talk with others who might be beginning this path.

In recent years, districts have crafted internships that allow high school students to gain real world experience. Other districts have pioneered micro credentialing programs as a form of personalized personal development for their teachers.

Dayton is one of 31 invited to join, and the only other districts in Northern Kentucky that were invited were Boone County and Ft. Thomas.

The board welcomed Angel Patterson, who is the new student representative from Dayton High School. She introduced herself via video, and talked about her experience as a governor's scholar. She gave the board updates on remote learning, as well as the progress on the sports program.

Lincoln Elementary's book fair is scheduled October 23 through November 6.