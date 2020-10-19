3,000 Seasonal NKY Fulfillment Center Jobs Available

Nearly 3,000 seasonal fulfillment center jobs are available in Northern Kentucky.

A pair of job fairs are scheduled this week by Adecco to help staff Radial, a commerce technology and operations company.

Candidates of all experience levels are encouraged to apply, a news release said.

The job fairs are scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events are hosted at Radials' location at 40 Logistics Blvd. in Walton.

-Staff report