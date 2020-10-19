COVID-19: "Third Escalation" in Ky.; 647 New Cases Statewide; 27 in NKY

The highest COVID-19 case total on a Monday in Kentucky was announced by Governor Andy Beshear.

Mondays have typically brought a lower case total due to delayed reporting. The state recorded 647 cases, bringing Kentucky's total to 88,247 since the pandemic began.

“At a time when we need cases to be going down, when more people are going to be going inside, when our kids are going back or will be back in school, we need to do better," Beshear said. "If we want to keep doing some of the activities that we’re doing now, we need to keep doing better.”

Beshear, whose family has been in quarantine after exposure to a positive case involving a member of the governor's security detail, said that the state appears to be going through its third escalation of cases.

“We’ve got to come together to do what it takes to defeat this virus. As for me and my family, we are over a week into quarantine, trying to answer the call and set an example. That’s our duty as Kentuckians and as Americans,” the governor said.

The Beshear family continues to test negative for the virus but will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department of Health.

In Northern Kentucky, Boone County recorded 10 new cases, while Kenton County saw 9, Campbell County recorded 6, and Grant County recorded two.

Nine additional deaths were reported in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,326.

“We do more work to confirm that COVID-19 was a contributing factor to these deaths than just about any other state. This disease is devastating to each and every one of these families,” said Beshear. “This virus is real and it is cruel.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 1,819,333 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.97%, and at least 17,229 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report