Traffic Flow Changed on Part of U.S. 25 in Florence

A traffic shift went into effect on Monday and will last through Friday on Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) in Boone County near the Florence-Erlanger line.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that pavement repairs are in progress between U.S. 42 and Dortha Drive.

Northbound traffic will be diverted to the southbound side. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel. Expect short delays, KYTC said.

-Staff report