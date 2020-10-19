Trump Parade Returning to I-275 this Saturday

Supporters of the reelection of President Donald Trump plan to rally again in the form of a vehicular parade around the I-275 loop.

Organizers said Monday that the parade will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 24, and will travel the entire route of the interstate which loops around Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

The purpose, organizers said in a news release, is "to encourage each other, provide a way to show love for America, show support for the police and firefighters, and to support our President."

Each exit along 275 will have staging and starting locations, organizers said, including ones in Northern Kentucky.

Participants are asked to drive in the right or middle lanes as much as possible when there are three lanes available. A suggested speed of 50 to 55 miles per hour was included in the announcement.

"Participants are instructed to abide by the rules of the road," the announcement said. "Participants are instructed to NOT engage with other unsupportive drivers or

protesters. Just smile and wave and carry on."

All police agencies along 275 have been notified of the event, organizers said.

In the previous parade, held in the summer, vehicles were draped in pro-Trump signage and flags.

The event has been titled Trump Parade Cincinnati, Ohio, Fill the Loop, Round 2.

