Ky. Prepares for COVID-19 Case Surge Into Fall, Winter; 78 New Cases in NKY

Kentucky is beginning to prepare for a fall and winter surge in COVID-19 cases, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday, as the state saw another "grim" daily update on the coronavirus.

Kentucky saw its fourth-highest daily COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began, with 1,312 newly confirmed cases. The state has seen a total of 89,544 since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate is also back up 5%, which has been regarded as a warning sign.

“Today’s report is grim. It is grim because it shows that we are not just continuing in our third escalation, but this one is probably now the second most worrisome escalation we have seen surpassed only by that original March increase,” said Beshear.

The governor and his family remain in quarantine after a member of Beshear's security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The Beshear tested negative for the virus again on Tuesday.

Beshear said that the state has renewed its surge preparations, including reviewing plans about capacity in hospitals, examining possible hotel options, and, if needed, the use of state parks.

“Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU. And if we can’t get everybody’s buy-in and we can’t get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid,” said Beshear. “But if we’re going to face it, I want you to know that we are spending our time getting prepared.”

Northern Kentucky also saw one of its highest totals since the pandemic began. Boone Co. recorded 36 new cases while Kenton Co. saw 29. Campbell Co. recorded 10 and Grant Co. saw 3.

Tuesday brought sixteen additional deaths to Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 1,342.

776 people are currently hospitalized with 202 in an intensive care unit, and 96 on ventilators.

-Staff report