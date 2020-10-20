NKY Author Wins National, International Awards

Northern Kentucky-based author Rick Robinson claimed prizes at the Paris Book Festival and the New York Book Festival.

Robinson's Opposition Research, published by Headline Books, continues the author's Richard Thompson series of books.

In this book, the former U.S. Senator Thompson and his close circle of friends are embarking on a new endeavor, running a consulting firm that specializes in opposition research.

But when their digging uncovers lethal information, it places Thompson and his crew on a dangerous ride spanning from Little Italy to California and back to the nation's capital. In between, winning or losing a campaign becomes overshadowed by life and death itself.

For each honor, Robinson will receive a cash prize and airfare to attend a post-COVID celebration of the festivals.

The book can be found on Amazon here.

-Staff report