$25,000 Awarded to Three NKY Environmental Projects

The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded more than $200,000 in grants to 18 Ohio and Northern Kentucky recipients that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs in the region.

Three Northern Kentucky projects are on the list.

“These grants provide much-needed support to programs and organizations that are protecting the natural resources that our communities depend on,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We value our community partners knowing that our contribution is helping ensure these treasures will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

NKY programs and projects to receive funding:

Boone County Conservation District – Forest Health Assessment Project, $5,000

Boone County Fiscal Court – Program to improve awareness about natural resources in the fast-growing community, $10,000

Thomas More University – Support Ohio River Biology Field Station for water quality studies, $10,000

The Duke Energy Foundation has provided $2 million in grants to local communities in Ohio and Kentucky in 2020.

