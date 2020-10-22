2,800+ COVID Cases in Ky. Over Two Days; 177 in NKY

Northern Kentucky is now seeing its own spike in COVID-19 cases with 177 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the past two days.

Kenton Co. confirmed 67, while Boone Co. saw 65. In Campbell Co. there were 40 new cases over Wednesday and Thursday. Grant Co. has seen only five in the same period.

The trend in the four counties that make up the Northern Kentucky Independent Health District follows that of the rest of the state.

More than 2,800 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky over the past two days.

Governor Andy Beshear cited heavy spread through family gatherings and events.

“There is so much spread at family gatherings, events at the house, as well as weddings and funerals,” the governor said. “At the very least, we need people to be a lot more cognizant of the dangers of these gatherings, especially when people aren’t wearing masks the whole time.”

Beshear said that one wedding in the state resulted in 44 new cases while one funeral caused seven. One coffee gathering resulted in eight new cases and two deaths, he said.

Weddings and funerals will continue to be allowed, he said, but Kentuckians should follow the rules on masks on social-distancing to make them safer.

There have been 38 deaths in the state over the past two days.

As of Thursday, the positivity rate is at 5.3%. There are currently 794 people hospitalized with 203 of them in intensive care units and 94 on ventilators.

“The difference between where we are now and where we were in March is that now we know how to stop the spread,” said Beshear. “It’s like being in the challenge of your lifetime, it’s like being in a war – except you know 100% how to win. The question is, are you going to execute the plan to win?”

With Halloween approaching, the governor urged families to celebrate the holiday as safely as possible, particularly as the White House lists Kentucky among its states in the "red zone" as it relates to COVID.

“Remember, the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) doesn’t think we ought to be trick-or-treating at all. I know kids are going to do it. I know how excited our kids are to do it, so please make your plan on how you are going to follow these steps to do it safely,” said Beshear. “It’s a sacrifice, but I’d like to think it’s a small sacrifice to better protect our people, our children and our seniors.”

-Staff report