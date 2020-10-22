Kenton Co. Letters to Santa Program Begins Next Month

Kenton County's annual Letters to Santa program begins Monday, November 16, the county's parks and recreation department announced.

Children are able to mail a letter to Santa and receive a response by Christmas through this program.

Santa Express Mailboxes will be installed in Kenton County Public Libraries, the Kenton County Government Center in Covington and Kenton County Animal Services on November 16 and will remain there until December 14t. There is no postage necessary for letters that are dropped off at these locations. Letters may be dropped off during regular business hours.

Letters should include the name or names of children, and their addresses.

The program is free, though the county recommends a donation of a non-perishable food item or personal care item which will be given to Be Concerned, a local food pantry. The county hopes to collect 2,000 items.

For more information, contact Kenton County Recreation Programs Coordinator Rhonda Ritzi 859-525-PLAY (7529) or [email protected].

-Staff report

Photo: Santa Claus visits Taylor Mill in 2017 (RCN file)